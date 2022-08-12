Scott Piercy shoots 5-over 40 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scott Piercy hit 3 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day in 120th at 9 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.