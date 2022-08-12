Sam Ryder shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Ryder chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ryder chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ryder at even-par for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.