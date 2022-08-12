Sam Burns putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sam Burns hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Sam Burns had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Burns's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.