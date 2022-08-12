-
Sahith Theegala shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala's tee shot to 5 feet leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Theegala had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.
