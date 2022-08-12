  • Sahith Theegala shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala's tee shot to 5 feet leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.