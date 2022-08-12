Sahith Theegala shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Theegala had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.