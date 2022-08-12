Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Palmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Palmer's 164 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Palmer's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.