Ryan Brehm shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Brehm plays out of bunker to set up birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ryan Brehm makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 96th at 2 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Brehm's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Brehm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
