Strong putting brings Russell Knox an even-par round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 80th at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Russell Knox's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to even for the round.