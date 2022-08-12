  • Strong putting brings Russell Knox an even-par round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Russell Knox makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Knox makes incredible 57-foot eagle from greenside rough at FedEx St. Jude Champ

