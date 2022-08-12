-
Russell Henley shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley uses tight tee shot to convert birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
Henley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Henley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Henley's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Henley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
