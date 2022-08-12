Rory McIlroy putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 15th, Rory McIlroy's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, McIlroy had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McIlroy at 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.