  • Robert Streb finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb holes 25-footer from fringe for birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

