Robert Streb finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Robert Streb hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Streb's tee shot went 152 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Streb's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Streb's 167 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.