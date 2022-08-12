Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Fowler had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Fowler's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.