Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati uses nice approach to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 96th at 2 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Malnati's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at 1 under for the round.
