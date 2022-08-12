Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Peter Malnati hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 96th at 2 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Malnati's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at 1 under for the round.