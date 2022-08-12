Patton Kizzire finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Kizzire's 129 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to 1 under for the round.