Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Rodgers's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Rodgers got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Rodgers's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.