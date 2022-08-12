Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cantlay had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

Cantlay tee shot went 171 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cantlay's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.