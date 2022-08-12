Nick Watney shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Watney got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.