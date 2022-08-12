-
Nick Watney shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Watney rolls in birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Nick Watney makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
Watney got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
