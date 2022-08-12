-
Nick Taylor putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Nick Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 196 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
