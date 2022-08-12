Mito Pereira shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Mito Pereira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pereira to 1 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 14th green, Pereira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.