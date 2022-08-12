  • Mito Pereira shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira hits approach to 4 feet on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.