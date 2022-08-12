-
Michael Thompson shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thompson had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
