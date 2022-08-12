Max McGreevy shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Max McGreevy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, McGreevy hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to even for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.