  • Max Homa putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Homa makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa sinks a 22-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Homa makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.