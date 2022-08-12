Max Homa putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Max Homa hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Max Homa's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.