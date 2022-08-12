-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Maverick McNealy in the second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
-
Highlights
Maverick McNealy goes back-to-back for birdie on No. 4 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McNealy finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Maverick McNealy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, McNealy's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
-
-