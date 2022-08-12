Matthias Schwab shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Schwab got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Schwab's tee shot went 192 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 over for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, Schwab reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Schwab at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Schwab hit his 114 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green fourth, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

Schwab had a fantastic chip-in on the 171-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 22 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Schwab chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 over for the round.