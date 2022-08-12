Matthew NeSmith finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

NeSmith missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's tee shot went 155 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 24 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, NeSmith's 181 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.