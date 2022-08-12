-
Matthew NeSmith finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith holes holes chip from off the green for birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
NeSmith missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's tee shot went 155 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 24 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, NeSmith's 181 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
