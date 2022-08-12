-
-
Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
-
Highlights
Matt Kuchar's tight tee shot leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 96th at 2 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
-
-