Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 96th at 2 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.