Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Fitzpatrick's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.