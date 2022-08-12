-
Martin Laird shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
Highlights
Martin Laird holes out from bunker for eagle at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Martin Laird makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Martin Laird hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Laird had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Laird hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Laird chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
