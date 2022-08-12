-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard sticks tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mark Hubbard makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
