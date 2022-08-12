  • Mark Hubbard shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mark Hubbard makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hubbard sticks tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mark Hubbard makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.