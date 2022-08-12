Mark Hubbard shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 over for the round.