Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman's tee shot went 193 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Leishman's 176 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Leishman had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.