Mackenzie Hughes shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hughes had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Hughes hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hughes's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.