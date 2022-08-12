Luke List shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 80th at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, List had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, List had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.