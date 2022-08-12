Lucas Herbert shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lucas Herbert hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Herbert hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Herbert to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Herbert's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herbert had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.