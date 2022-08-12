Lucas Glover comes back from a rocky start in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Glover finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lucas Glover had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Glover chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Glover to even for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at even-par for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 under for the round.