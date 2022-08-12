-
Lee Hodges shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Lee Hodges birdies No. 14 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lee Hodges hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hodges hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Hodges hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
Hodges got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Hodges chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hodges at 1 under for the round.
