Kurt Kitayama rebounds from poor front in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kitayama finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Kurt Kitayama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

Kitayama tee shot went 197 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kitayama's 89 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kitayama had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.