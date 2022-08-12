Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Hickok's 132 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hickok got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Hickok had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hickok's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 under for the round.