  • Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok throws a dart to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.