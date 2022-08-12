Kevin Tway shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Tway hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Tway's tee shot went 156 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 5 over for the round.

Tway had a fantastic chip-in on the 205-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 193 yards to the intermediate rough and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Tway's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 5 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 5 over for the round.