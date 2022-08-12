-
Kevin Tway shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Tway holes chip shot to save par at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Tway makes par on the par-3 14th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Tway hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 1 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Tway's tee shot went 156 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 5 over for the round.
Tway had a fantastic chip-in on the 205-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 193 yards to the intermediate rough and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Tway's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 5 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 5 over for the round.
