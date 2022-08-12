Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 87th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Streelman's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.