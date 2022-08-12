Kevin Kisner putts himself to a 6-under 64 in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Kevin Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kisner's 196 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kisner hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.