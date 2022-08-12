Keith Mitchell comes back from a rocky start in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Mitchell finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Keith Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Mitchell's 183 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.