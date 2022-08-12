  • Keegan Bradley shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley makes birdie on No. 4 at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.