Keegan Bradley shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Bradley hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Bradley had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.