K.H. Lee comes back from a rocky start in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

K.H. Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lee finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, K.H. Lee hit his 104 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.