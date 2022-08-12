Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Thomas got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Thomas hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Thomas's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Thomas had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.