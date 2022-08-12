Justin Rose shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Justin Rose hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day in 116th at 6 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Rose had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 4 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 5 over for the round.