Jordan Spieth shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Spieth's tee shot went 194 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.