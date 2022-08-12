-
Joohyung Kim finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joohyung Kim makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joohyung Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kim hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Kim's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
