Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
Highlights
Jon Rahm converts downhill putt for birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
Rahm hit his tee at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 14th green, Rahm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rahm at 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
