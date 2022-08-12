John Huh shoots 5-over 40 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, John Huh hit 5 of 7 fairways and 3 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 118th at 8 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Huh got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Huh's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Huh's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Huh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Huh to 5 over for the round.