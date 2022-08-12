Joel Dahmen shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 96th at 2 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen's tee shot went 191 yards to the right intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Dahmen's 177 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.