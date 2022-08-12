Joaquin Niemann putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Joaquin Niemann had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Niemann's 177 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Niemann hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Niemann chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.